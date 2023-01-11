By Efosa Taiwo

After a disappointing weekend where they went three points behind league leaders Barcelona, Real Madrid will be looking at defending their Super Cup crown when they lock horns with Valencia in Riyadh on Wednesday evening.

Both sides will be battling for a spot in the final where they will face either Barcelona or Real Betis who play on Thursday evening.

Real Madrid are the second-most successful side in the history of the Spanish Super Cup, having won the title on 12 occasions, including last season, when they beat Barcelona in the semi-finals of the competition before overcoming Athletic Bilbao four days later.

The Los Blancos come into the clash with a good record over Valencia as they have won three of their last four matches against the Los Che

Valencia, on the other hand, have a lowly record in the competition as they have only being victorious on one ocassion, lifting the trophy in 1999 by recording a 4-3 victory over Barcelona in the two-legged affair.

On the domestic front, they have also struggled for consistency losing seven of their 16 matches and currently sitting in an unusual 11th on the log.

Going into Wednesday’s encounter, the Los Che will be the underdogs as they have only actually managed to beat Real Madrid on one occasion since early 2019. And with Real Madrid coming off a defeat at the weekend, getting back on a winning note will be non-negotiable.

Team News

Real Madrid were missing three players for Saturday’s clash with Villarreal; Mariano Diaz was absent due to an ankle issue, while muscular problems ruled both Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola out.

The trio are back in the squad for this match, but Los Blancos have been hit with a fresh double injury blow, with David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni both out of the contest due to calf problems.

For Valencia, Jaume Domenech has made the trip with his teammates to provide support, but the goalkeeper remains unavailable for selection through injury.

On-loan Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez is also on the sidelines with a fractured foot, while Samu Castillejo has undergone surgery on a fractured wrist, so he will miss out on the contest.