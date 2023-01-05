By Rosemary Iwunze

The management of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc has assured its policyholders that 2023 will be mutually rewarding for all.

This was made known at the yearly open forum and thanksgiving breakfast retreat held at the company’s head office in Lagos.

Managing Director/CEO of the underwriting firm, Olaotan Soyinka, urged members of staff and other senior management colleagues to re-double and rededicate their efforts at ensuring that customers are kept satisfied at all times in the New Year and beyond.

In his words, “We owe our customers the obligation to serve them more and more so that they can keep coming back as we are in business because of them”.

He also encouraged every member of staff to personally develop themselves at every given opportunity they have.

He said: “We are indeed appreciative and look forward to your continued patronage and support in 2023. Rest assured of our avowed commitment to providing top-notch professional risk advisory services at all given times you throw the opportunity our way. We look forward to making your 2023 a memorable, rewarding, and fruitful one”.

In a similar vein, the Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development Division, Ugochi Odemelam, assured the Managing Director/CEO that the Division is totally committed to delighting her customers in the most professional and courteous manner in making the Sovereign Trust Insurance brand a preferred choice for patronage amongst other insurance companies in the country.