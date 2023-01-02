.

….Says God’s grace made Nigeria survive 2022

By Olayinka Latona,LAGOS

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday, said God’s grace and mercy made Nigerians have a smooth and peaceful transition into the year 2023.

Speaking at the national headquarters of the church, Ebute-Meta, Lagos, during the New Year Thanksgiving service, Adeboye said it is worth celebrating to have survived a series of challenges and crises in the year 2022.

He said: “If you don’t thank God for 2022, He is there waiting for you in 2023. You need God at every point of your life.

“Many times you wait for people to celebrate you and they don’t show up. I discovered that scriptural speaking is good to celebrate yourself. When we are in primary school if we do something good the teachers would say clap for yourself.

“It may sound strange to you and it was to me too until I saw from the scripture that we need to celebrate even if we need to celebrate ourselves. Ebola came I survived, coronavirus came, I survived, kidnappers are out there I survived. There are murderers wearing police uniforms I survived.

“You may wonder why should I celebrate myself, then go through the Bible, the book of Genesis, then you see that you have lessons to learn from God. When He created He finished the work of the first day, there was nobody around to celebrate Him, He looked at what He has created He said this is good; nobody to say it to me, I said it to myself.

“Second day God said the same thing and on the sixth day when He created man, He said this is very good. And then He took a whole day off to celebrate.”

Some balloons ‘ll be deflated in 2023

Earlier, at the cross-over service held at the Redemption Camp, the cleric said the world will relatively be at peace this year adding that some balloons will be deflated in 2023.

In his 2023 prophecies, he said: “The weather will be more erratic and will now be very nice in some places but we are trusting God it will be nice wherever we are.

“God also says the world this year will be relatively more peaceful. The biggest challenge of 2022 will lead to your biggest testimony in 2023.

“In 2023, the Lord will speak peace to some troubled homes.

“In 2023, for quite a few people, there would be the restoration of lost glories. Many troublemakers will lose the ability to make trouble this year. Few balloons will be deflated this year. There will be a bit of wealth transfer. Generally, 2023 is a year of many opportunities.”