By ANTHONY OKOTIE

FOR every aspiring politician, the ticking of the clock matters as the general elections are just a few days away. This last minute campaign, no doubt, has become a herculean task for them. This is so because the race to the different political offices are gradually but steadily becoming fierce. At this point of the heated race, politicians without pedigree are shoved aside by unsuspecting electorate who hunger for democratic dividends.

But for Solomon Ighrakpata, his main preoccupation is to fish in turbulent political waters. For him, the Delta State political turf is indeed a familiar terrain. He slashed his first political teeth when he became the chairman of the transition committee of the Uvwie Local Government Area for about a year.

Ighrakpata held forte as the Uvwie council chairman. He distinguished himself as a renowned administrator. In his usual manner, he dished out the dividends of democracy with effortless ease. He broke through the rank and file of the different communities that comprised the Uvwie Local Government Area, touching lives by bringing healing to those wounded, comforting his kinsmen who were sorrowful, enlightening the confused, and bringing the stray youths back on course.

Undoubtedly, his performance as council chairman, combined with his intimidating personality, earned him another electoral victory to the Delta State House of Assembly, representing Uvwie constituency. Those familiar with his activities as a legislator would confirm that Solomon Ighrakpata wasn’t a bench warmer at the House. He brought his cumulative wealth of experience to bear on legislative matters, worked assiduously to influence laws that would impact positively on the lives of his people.

These feats have endeared him to his people who are currently rooting for his second coming to the state House of Assembly in Delta under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Already, the people of his constituency have endorsed his journey to the House.

Ighrakpata’s constituency member, Ochuko Joe Fueta, described him as a politician with a golden heart who was always willing to sacrifice his comfort for the sake of others.

His words: “I have benefited from Hon. Ighrakpata’s magnanimity. He is a philanthropist par excellence. He has brought succour to most indigent students as well as provided means of livelihood for youth in different communities.”

A roasted plantain seller at Effurun roundabout in Uvwie who gave her name simply as “Rose” said Solomon Ighrakpata deserves a second term. “We trust him and his performance in the past showed that he’s a dependable and reliable politician to be trusted. He has provided a means of livelihood for the majority of our youths, and we are confident that if he wins the election in 2023, he will do even better,” she said.

Despite the confidence being reposed in the aspiring lawmaker, Ighrakpata would not relent on his quest to clinch the sole ticket to the Delta State House of Assembly come 2023.

Ighrakpata takes his campaign to the doorsteps of his people, pleading for their votes on election day and promising never to disappoint them.