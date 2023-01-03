By Adegboyega Adeleye

Fast-rising Afrobeats/street-hop singer, Seyi Vibez has released the official music video for his hit single ‘Chance (Na Ham).’

The 3 minutes, 9 seconds visuals was directed by creative Nigerian director/cinematographer, TG Omori.

The visuals features a lot of colourful and traditional elements as Seyi Vibez is portrayed as a confident, unique, and stylish personality.

Seyi Vibez had a stellar musical run in the year 2022 and ‘Chance (Na Ham)’ was one of the lead singles off his amazing album ‘Billion Dollar Baby.’

The album included hit songs such as ‘Chance (Na Ham),’ ‘Bullion Van,’ ‘Saro,’ and ‘Darling,’ ft. Afrobeats superstar, Simi, among other hit tracks.