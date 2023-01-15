.

Mutfwang, Jang, Dakum mourn as campaign activities suspended

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Seven people have been confirmed dead and 32 others injured in the truck accident which occurred on Saturday evening as some supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP returning from a Zonal rally at Pankshin local government area, the headquarters of Plateau Central Senatorial zone.

It would be recalled that a truck that conveyed the victims crashed at Jwak village close to the Panyam bridge in the Mangu local government area.

Giving further details, the Director, Directorate of Media and Publicity, Atiku-Okowa/Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council, Yiljap Abraham released the casualty figure and the locations where the survivors are receiving treatment as the Governorship candidate of the Party, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang described the incident as “an immense and painful tragedy,” and suspended all campaign activities with immediate effect.

Abraham in a statement said, “It has been confirmed that seven people lost their lives in the road accident on Saturday evening involving supporters of the Plateau State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party. They were returning from the PDP flag-off and zonal rally held at Pankshin when their truck crashed on a slope between Pushit and the Panyam bridge in Mangu Local Government Area.

“32 of the passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries. 21 have been taken to Nissi Dominus hospital Mangu, one is at Nanret clinic Mangu and 10 are at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH. Two have been adjudged to be in critical condition with one undergoing emergency surgery at Nissi Dominus hospital. Meantime, the corpses have been removed from the scene and deposited at Allah Na Kowa hospital, Nissi Dominus hospital, and Mangu Cottage hospital.

“The evacuations were coordinated by the Medical Team of the Campaign Council headed by Dr. Juryit, some personal staff of the PDP Governorship Candidate, Barr Caleb Mutfwang with the aid of many sympathizers. In his initial reaction, Barr Mutfwang expressed shock at the tragedy. He has asked for prayers and every support to be extended to the grieving families and healing for those injured.”

The statement added that Barr Mutfwang said of the accident victims, “These are indeed gallant soldiers of democracy who gave their all. They are heroes of our democracy, and they deserve that we celebrate them while at the same time comforting their families. We assure them that their sacrifices will not go in vain. Their memories must remain ingrained in our minds as true partners of our determined march toward an authentic rescue of our nation and Plateau State.”

Senator Jonah Jang in a statement by his Media Consultant, Clinton Garuba said,

“It is disheartening that these supporters who went out to show love to their party sustained various degrees of injury, while some paid the supreme price. This sad event is grievous as most of those involved are young people in their prime whose desire is to have a good and prosperous life in our dear state and nation.

“Senator Jang’s heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones and those of the injured. He joins in commiserating with them and praying that God will comfort them and grant speedy recovery and healing to the injured. We express our thanks to the many who have stood with the families and the party at this time of grief and pray that the days ahead will bring succour to us all.”

Meanwhile, the State Labour Party Governorship Candidate, Dr. Patrick Dakum in his empathy message to Barr. Mutfwang and the PDP expressed sadness and prayed for God’s comfort.

His words, “… It is a very sad development which has not only devastated the PDP but the entire citizens of Plateau. I hereby on behalf of my family, running mate Hon. Edward Pwajok (SAN), and the entire Consolidation Team for Greater Plateau 2023, empathize with the families of those who lost their lives in the accident, to my brother, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, PDP Governorship candidate, his running mate, Hon Josephine Piyo, PDP EXCO, and the entire PDP family.

“May God Almighty comfort you all and grant you the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses, and may the souls of the departed rest in peace.

For those who sustained various degrees of injuries, I wish you all a speedy recovery…”