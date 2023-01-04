By Adegboyega Adeleye

Sandro Tonali scored a goal and registered an assist for AC Milan as the defending champions resumed their Serie campaign with a 2-1 win at Salernitana to temporarily close the gap to leaders Napoli to five points.

After a seven-week break for the World Cup and the festive season, Milan won to move to 36 points, five behind league and strengthened their place in second position before Napoli’s match against Inter Milan later on Wednesday.

Sandro Tonali set up the opener for Portugal international Rafael Leao who slotted home after 10 minutes after rounding Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Ac Millan striker, Olivier Giroud then sent his header wide but five minutes later, Tonali extended the lead with his second goal of the season as he drove home from inside the box with a long-range strike into the bottom corner after his first attempt was blocked.

Salernitana’s substitute, Federico Bonazzoli capitalized on Lassana Coulibaly’s deep cross for a consolation goal late on in the 83rd minute, beating goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.

After the game, Tonali said: “We were almost perfect because we could have scored one or two more goals to win more comfortably.

“We’re aware of the importance of what we did last season, we’ll defend the title to the last bead of sweat we’ll leave on the pitch.”

