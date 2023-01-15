.

By Ibrahim Yahaya

No one on either end of the ideological spectrum would ever question or dismiss the capacity and intellect of Distinguished Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, CON.

Even those at the pointed end of his person and others who could never agree with him on the colour of the sky would admit he is one of the most engaging Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 9th Senate.

He is one of the few who are effective, and has mastered what eludes so much of the upper chamber. Among the incumbent Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria running for reelection in 2023, Senator Sani Musa aka ”313” is one who is “more than worthy” to be reelected. A second term for Senator Musa would representcontinuous strengthening of democracy, good governance, human and infrastructural development of Niger East Senatorial District (NESD).

Since 2019 at theRed Chambers, hehas used his ability to nurture and build relationships of trust with colleagues across political spectrum. He has a reputation on both sides of the aisle for being genuine, go-getter, charismatic and generous. Those relationships allow him to get things done to the benefit of his senatorial district.Sani is on a mission, and he has risen to the occasion to address the plight of his senatorial district, the state and the country. Another ‘four more years’ at the Upper Chamber will guarantee landmark achievements. No political leader comes close to anything like perfect, but the success stories of NESD in last three years under Senator Musa are marksof true representation and good governance. His signature projects can be seen across the nine LGAs and in all the 99 Wards of NESD.

In Shiroro LGA; he facilitated the construction of box culvert at Juguwa Road, construction of 3 Blocks of Classroom at Dr. Umar Farouk Bahago College, construction of Youth Development Centre Kuta, construction of Township Road in Kuta, construction of Culvert at Unguwan Islamiya, construction of Corner Shops at Kuta Round-About, provision of Ambulances, provision of Solar Street lights across the Wards, provision of Solar Power-Boreholes in Gwada, Zumba, Kato, Shei Gunu, Pina Ward and Gussoro, provision of Handpump Boreholes in Talawi, Kuta and Gwada, provision of Transformers at Zumba, Awasha, Gussoro and Kuta, provision of Mini Solar Grid in Kuta General Hospital and Gwada Primary Health Centre, installation of Solar Borehole at Giyin and Wogu, construction of 3 Blocks of Classrooms at Shakwatu, provision of Hospital equipment to some Rural Health Centers and distribution of school materials to some schools.

In Paikoro LGA, he facilitated the following projects: ICT Centre in Paiko, construction of Culvert in Shimpapi village, road construction in Lugodna, Unguwan Hakimi and Sharia Court road, provision of Transformers in Quarters Road Paiko, Lugodna road, Nikuchi and Chimbi villages, construction of three blocks of classes in Gbasago and Farindoki, renovation of 3 blocksof classrooms in Zubakpere and Kafin-koro, construction of culverts in Gwam village, construction of Youth Development centre in Kafin-Koro, installation of Solar Borehole at Lumpa, Zambupi, Jazu, Tungo and Anguwan Boko, construction of Rural market in Kafin-Koro, upgrading of Tatiko Art Centre, provision of mini-solar grids in Paiko Hospital, Kwakuti , Gwam and Tugan Malam villages, provision of Solar-Powered Boreholes in Unguwan Wadata Paiko, Unguwan Galadima Paiko, Tashan Farindoki Paiko, Dobwa village, Tungan Malam, Kwakuti, Paggo, Kaffin-Koro, Abollo and Adunu villages, provision of Handpump Boreholes at Kwanayi, Nickuchi, Kaffin-Koro, Chimbi, Gwam, Ishau and Kwagna villages, provision of furniture to schools in Zubakpere, Farindoki, Martin Sanda, Women Day Primary School, Paiko and Baidna Primary School.

In Rafi LGA, he facilitated the construction of Box Culvert at Madaka Road, construction of 3 blocks of classrooms at Government Science College Kagara, construction of ICT Centre at Kagara, construction of 6 Blocks of classrooms with office and stores at Ahmadu Attairu Secondary School Kagara, provision of Solar Boreholes at Kagara, Tegina, Pandogari, Yakila, Kundu, Kusherki and Sabon Layi, provision of HandPumps Boreholes at Sabon-Gari, Tegina, Pandogari, Maikujeri, Kusherki, Zara, Luga and Baban Gona, provision of Transformers at Pandogari, Kwana and Kagara, provision of solar Street lights across all Wards and provision of Mini Solar Grid lights at Kagara General Hospital.

In Munya LGA, he facilitated the construction of a Youth Centre at Dandaudu Junction, construction of Primary Health Care Centre at Sarkin-Pawa, provision of Solar powered Boreholes at Dandaudu, Fuka, Daza, Mararaban Dandaudu, Gini, Tawave and Kamace villages, provision of Transformer at Dandaudu Village, construction of 3 Blocks of Classrooms with Toilets at Kamace village, construction of 3 blocks of Classrooms at Dandaudu, provision of school furniture to DSS Dandaudu, provision of Solar Street lights across the Wards, provision of school materials to some selected schools and provision of hospital equipment to General Hospital, Sarkin Pawa.

In Tafa LGA, he facilitated the construction of roads at Unguwan Hausawa, Sabon-Wuse, renovation of 3 Blocks of Classrooms with Toiletsat Baban Tunga, construction of ICT Centre at Ijah Gwari, provision of Mini-Solar Grid in Sabon-Wuse Primary Health Centre, provision of Transformers in Gauraka, Sabon-Wuse and Ijah-Gwari, provision of Solar Boreholes in Gauraka, Garam, Sabon-Wuse and Sabon-Bwari, provision of Handpump Boreholes in Sabon-Wuse, Gauraka, Ijah-Koro, Latan Sarki, Hayin Nasarawa and Tungan Makama, installation of Solar Street lights across all the Wards, distribution of School materials in some selected schools and distribution of Hospital equipment.

In Suleja LGA, he facilitated the construction and renovation of 3 (each) Blocks of Classrooms at GDSS Suleja, construction of 3 Blocks of Classrooms at Suleman Barau Techical College, construction of Rural Market in Maje, provision of Projectors and the screens to Suleman Barau Technical College, provision of educational materials to some selected schools in Suleja LGA, provision of Solar-Street lights across the Wards, provision of Transformer in Bakin-Kasuwa & Uguwan Tudu areas, provision of Solar Powered Boreholes in Kofar Gidan Yaroda Gari, Suleja Club, Anguwan Iya, Anguwan Malam Shehu, General Hospital and Sabon-Unguwan Kwamba.

In Gurara LGA, he facilitated the construction of a Primary Health Care centre in Kabo Ward (Zabaidna), the construction of Youth Development Centre in Gawu-Babangida, the provision of Transformers in Gawu & Izom, the distribution of Hospital equipment, the distribution of Solar-Street lights across the Wards, provision of Solar Power-Boreholes in Lefu, Kudna Tufa, Lambatta, Kwaka Malam Koro and Sharo Dikko Wards, provision of Handpump Boreholes in Kabo, Kwaka, Izom, Lambatta, Ebba Tudun Wada and Tuna Wards and distribution of school materials to some selected schools.

In Bosso LGA, he facilitated the construction of Youth Development Centre in Maitumbi, construction of Primary Health Centre in Tayi Village, the provision of Transformers in Maitumbi, Bosso and Lapai Gwari (Birgi), the provision of Solar Powered Boreholes in Rafin Yashi, Notuco, Unguwan Sarki, Shango Beji, Shata, Pyata and Madako villages and provision of Solar street lights in the entire wards of the LGA.

In Chanchaga LGA, he facilitated the provision of Solar Boreholes in Unguwan Daji, Kwangila, Dutsen-Kuran Hausa, Brighter, Tayi, Gidan Marayu, Limawa A & B, provision of Handpump Boreholes in Kwangila, Makera, Prison Quarters, Barikin-Sale, Kuta Road by Chicken Republic, installation of Transformers at Jonapal Supermarket, Prison Quarters, Deeper Life Junction, Gbeganu and Barikin-Sale, provision of Solar Boreholes at Keteren Gwari, Mandela, Tunga and Police Barracks and provision of Solar street lights across the wards of Chanchaga LGA.

Senator “313” as first term Senator has sponsored about (30) thirty Bills, some of which have scaled second, the final reading and public hearing. He has facilitated the provision of relief materials, and empowerments items (Sewing Machines, Cars, Tricycles, Freezers, Grinding Machines), and expended millions of naira to provide relief materials to the victims of bandits and floods in Shiroro, Munya, Rafi and Suleja Local Government Areas.Since his first day at the National Assembly, he sacrifice his monthly earnings and allowances to carter for the remuneration of over 600 people in his Senatorial District whom he appointed as Liaison Officers, Zonal, LGA and Ward Coordinators spread across the nine LGAs. In supporting educational development which is part of his blueprint, about 900 students of tertiary institutions have benefited from his scholarship scheme.

Senator Musa Sani is a serious democrat and a visionary leader. No one would want to be operated on by a physician with only a few surgeries under his or her belt, and the assurance that this doctor brought a fresh perspective to anaesthesia and incisions would not thrill you. Everyone would also choose a pilot who had flown 999 flights over one with nine, and you would want your child’s teacher to be practised with pupils, not merely a vessel of great enthusiasm. The people of Niger East should not romance and hand over their future and that of the unborn generation to the person coming to learn on the job. Dan-Durbin Minna’s records and achievements at the Upper Chamber in the last three years qualify him as the only option for the good people of NESD.

Sen. Sani is truly a parliamentarian and moderate type who has always provided balance and a reasoned voice at the Chamber. Going by his track records and achievement so far at the Red Chamber; his re-election will guarantee the continuity of more projects and complete his quest of leading the zone and State to a sustainable path of development, where dividends of good representation and governance will be felt by the electorates.

* Yahaya is the Special Assistant on Research & Documentation to Senator Sani Musa