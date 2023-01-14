…Vows to deliver on Arochukwu/Ohafia road

By Steve Oko

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa who represented Abia North in the eight Senate, has said that the upper legislative chamber is not for toddlers or a place to learn the ropes.

The former Leader, ECOWAS Parliament who stated this while featuring on a live radio programme, ‘the Parliament’, on the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State, Friday morning, regretted that since his exit from the Senate in 2019, Abia North had become virtually voiceless.

He said that “the Senate is not for selfish politicians” but for seasoned Parliamentarians ready to stick out their neck for their constituents.

According to him, a selfish man has no business in the Parliament because once you are a Parliamentarian, your voice ceases to be your voice; it becomes the voice of your people, and you must speak for them irrespective of your political interest.

Senator Ohuabunwa regretted that those representing Abia North at the National Assembly had abandoned the people to their fate in the face of the festering insecurity in the zone.

” How can a whole Prelate be kidnapped in Abia North and no lawmaker from the zone had the temerity to raise the motion on the floor of the national assembly? Just two days ago, a former lawmaker was shot by bandits at Umunneochi yet our representatives are all quiet”.

Senator Ohuabunwa explained that “the Senate is a place for those who are experienced” in the art of lawmaking, adding that while those in the executive can delegate their aides, a lawmaker has to carry out his duties by himself.

He promised to ensure the completion of the jinxed Arochukwu/Ohafia/ Bende federal Road which he regretted was abandoned after his exit in 2019.

Ohuabunwa who said he attracted the N5.2 billion road project expressed disappointment that instead of pursuing the project, his successor for reasons unknown, abandoned it and chased after controversial matters without any bearing on the zone.

He also said that Abia North should be asking questions why Uzuakoli road constructed at the eve of the 2019 election by a prominent son of the zone had become a death trap before 2023 despite billions of Naira spent on the project by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

He said that the contractor who is unfortunately a son of Abia North should offer explanations to the people on why the road failed in less than four years.

The former Senate Committee Chairman on Primary Health and Communicable Diseases who said he littered communities in Abia North with primary health centres while he was in the Senate, promised to equip them if returned to the red chamber.

Senator Ohuabunwa who is the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate for the February 25 senatorial election, said that he was going back to the Senate to restore the dignity and voice of Abia North.

” I may not have money to share but I have integrity and voice to speak for my people, and I must speak. Abia North has been disgraced enough at the Senate; it’s time to correct the error of 2019″, he thundered.

Senator Ohuabunwa recalled that he was the one who raised the illegal sack of hundreds of staff of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike on the floor of the Senate, an intervention that led to the reinstatement of some of them.

He also expressed sadness that” a Senator from Abia North during the debate on Electoral Act said there was no network coverage in Abia North, a claim he knew was a lie because there is full network coverage in Abia North.”

“When I return to the Senate, I will raise a motion to correct that impression and tell the world not to deny us any good thing that comes with network because Abia North has full network coverage”.

He urged Abia voters who registered but had not yet collected their Permanent Voter Cards to go for the vital document before the January 29 deadline for its collection.

Senator Ohuabunwa who expressed optimism that the forthcoming polls would be credible, urged voters in Abia North to vote for him and all PDP candidates.