By Juliet Umeh

Global leader in industrial software, AVEVA, has been acquired by a leading global industrial company specializing in digital automation and energy management, Schneider Electric.

According to both companies, the acquisition will enable a holistic approach to digital transformation across a customer’s operations. They drive step-change improvements through a reduction in energy, carbon and resource intensity, accelerating customer journeys of efficiency and sustainability.

CEO of AVEVA, Mr. Peter Herweck, said: “The needs of the industrial world are becoming ever more complex. But the opportunities to create competitive advantage, value and sustainability through digital transformation have never been more compelling.

“We are now optimally placed, with the collaboration not just of Schneider Electric but all its partners, to drive innovation, change and value for its customers. The last 50 years for us have been incredibly exciting.

“Thank you to all of the stakeholders who have been part of the journey so far in creating a global leader in industrial software and data. I’m convinced that through continued investment and transformation, the best is yet to come.”

Also, Chairman of the company, Philip Aiken, said: “It has been a pleasure to Chair this company over the last decade, as the business has grown to be a global leader in industrial software and the largest listed technology company in the UK. I’d like to thank the Board, our employees, customers, partners and investors for their contributions and support and to wish the company continued success as part of Schneider Electric.

“Since its foundation, AVEVA has grown from a niche design software developer to a leading global industrial software company with a value of more than £10bn.

“Today, our software drives efficiency and reduces costs for over 20,000 customers worldwide, offering a Digital twin for the whole asset lifecycle from engineering to operations and maintenance across diverse industries worldwide.

“The global industrial sector increasingly relies on data to maximize business value. But like other materials, this key industrial resource only becomes useful when it is extracted, processed, and delivered to the right people at the right time, securely and in context.

“Customers persistently identify the clear need for digital solutions across both industrial operations and energy management

needs that have never been more relevant in the current economic and energy cost environment,” Aiken added.