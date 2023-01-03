By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Ahead of the February elections,a coalition of support groups for the Labour Party(LP) in Southern Kaduna has endorsed the candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP),Hon. Sunday Marshal Katung.

Addressing a press conference in Kafanchan,Kaduna State, Converner of the Southern Kaduna Coalition Groups of the Labour Party and ObiDient movement, Hon. Jonah Bonet (Pompo),said as a coalition, they are passing a vote of no confidence on the LP Senatorial Candidate ,Engr.Michael Ayuba Auta.

“As members of the Labour Party, it is pertinent at this point to tell the world that we will not be voting the Senatorial Candidate of our party or be involved in any activity geared towards galvanising support for his election; instead, we have unanimously agreed to endorse the Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Sunday Marshall Katung,” he said.

“The people of southern Kaduna deserve better representation and Barr. Sunday Marshall Katung is by far better than the candidate of our party or any of the other candidates in this regard.”

He said their support and endorsement of PDP’s Sunday Marshall Katung should not, in any way, be misconstrued as an anti-party activity.

“Meanwhile, the endorsement of the PDP’s Senatorial Candidate, does not in anyway invalidate our resolve to work for the success of our Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and our gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Jonathan Asake.”

“We are committed to mobilising at least one million votes for the Obi-Datti ticket ahead of the presidential elections next month. For us, it is Southern Kaduna first, before any political party” he said.