By Adegboyega Adeleye

Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his new Al Nassr contract allowing the record 5-time UEFA Champions League winner to play and defend his stellar records in Europe’s top-tier competition before the end of his career.

According to Marca, there is reportedly a clause that could see him join Newcastle United on loan if they qualify for the Champions League next season as the English side are owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

The Magpies are in pole position to qualify for Europe’s top flight after a stellar run in the Premier League. Having lost only once all season, Newcastle currently sit in third position- 8 points behind the league leaders.

However, the Portuguese forward revealed during his unveiling ceremony at new club Al Nassr’s Mrsool Park stadium on Tuesday, saying his work in Europe is done despite having “many opportunities” to sign for top European clubs and from other continents.

The Portugal captain joined Saudi Arabian side, Al-Nassr as a free agent on Friday and said he snubbed top clubs in Europe and other continents as a challenge “to develop the football and all the amazing parts” of the Asian country.

Ronaldo is reportedly set to receive the biggest football salary in history a huge deal estimated at 200 million euros ($211m) in a deal that runs until 2025.

It is left to be seen if the 5-time Ballon D’or winner would be willing to defend his records in Europe where he won a plethora of titles.

Ronaldo is also the first and only player to win the UEFA Champions League on five occasions

and has made more competition appearances(183) and scored more goals than any other player(140 goals).