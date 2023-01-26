…When they were made EOs, was there tension? – REC

Egufe Yafugborhi

AHEAD of the general elections, the displacement and replacement of some Electoral Officers (EOs) by Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Rivers state has stirred alarm and suspicion among those effected.

The aggrieved EOs, expressing their worry yesterday on anonymity for fear of being sanctioned, claimed their redeployment from office as EOs was not in best interest of the state in being denied the opportunity to make their experience count for credible polls in the coming exercise.

In the new posting memo signed by Richter Alabraba, Administrative Secretary, INEC, Rivers state, the former EOs were redeployed to Audit, Stores units and to the REC’s office except for the EO for Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (LGA) who retained his position.

Calling for a reconsideration on the sudden development, one of the EOs said, “This is serious issue that needs to be addressed right now for the coming elections to be free, fair and credible in Rivers.

You don’t just wake up one morning to recall seasoned and experienced EOs heading different LGAs. What is the motive behind this recall to the office just few weeks to the elections. As I speak with you, there is tension in the INEC Rivers State office.

“Rivers is the only state in Nigeria where the EOs and Assistant EOs are not drawn from the state. This is the only state where the indigenes of the state are marginalized and not allowed to protect decisions of the electorates.”

When contacted, Sinikiem, the Rivers REC, said, “When they posted them to the LGAs, they did not come to the press? Administratively, they can be moved to other positions. That is all I can say about that”