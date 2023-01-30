Magnus Abe

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Sen Magnus Ngei Abe and his campaign team have again, come under attack by armed men at Akinima, headquarters of Ahoada-West Local Government.

Abe and his team in ongoing statewide campaigns rallies were heading to Akinima on Monday when unknown gunmen intercepted their convoy.

A video of the development shared by Abe’s media team showed members of the campaign train scampering for safety in the melee.

Sharing the experience, Abe said, “We went there and they went and used two vehicles to block the road so we cannot get there. Nigeria is a democracy and all of us have the right to go to the people and share our ideas with them.

“If you have ruled the people for seven years, the people should be happy with you. If people are not happy with you it is because you are not doing well. Now, you are sending people’s children to come and block other politicians from talking to the people.”

The SDP candidate who has been a victim of repeated armed disruption of his campaigns, however, did not mention those he was referring to as masterminds of the latest incident.