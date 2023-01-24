By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has commenced investigation into the gruesome murder by suspected ritualists of a 12 year old boy in Zaria, Kaduna State whose body was found with some sensitive parts removed.

The 12-year old Abdulkadir, according to the Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Muhammad Jalige, was butchered to death by unknown peersons in Zaria City.

Journalists gathered that Abdulkadir, who was living with his parents at Madarkaci community in Zaria was murdered on Monday.

“His mutilated body was found in an uncompleted building in the area.His father, Malam Aminu Saleh Muhammad said he sent late Abdulkadir to collect a phone from a nearby shop were it was charging on Sunday evening, and that was the last they set eyes on him,” said a source.

According to the source, all efforts to find late Abdulkadir proved abortive until on Monday when his body was found in the uncompleted building.

He said having found the body being mutilated by removing his eyes, penis, tongue ,the leg and skull broken, heightened suspicion that the killers were ritualists.

Late Abdulkadir was buried according to Muslim rites after the police had examined and investigated the body, based on the father’s request.