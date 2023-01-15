.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the relationship between Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, its presidential candidate and governors elected on the party’s platform has been cordial, contrary to speculations.

Mr James Faleke, the Secretary, of APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said this on Sunday in Abuja when he spoke with newsmen at the end of a meeting between Tinubu, Governorship and National Assembly Candidates of the party and members of the PCC and National Working Committee (NWC).

“From our interactions with the candidates, I can assure Nigerians that we are winning the coming elections.

“As for the challenges they relayed to us that they are facing in their states, it is an internal issue and we will handle them internally,” Faleke said.

He said the meeting was to find out from the party’s candidates what was happening at their various states, adding that there was nothing more than that.

He added that the biggest take away from the meeting was the determination of the party’s candidates and its members to work for its success in the coming elections.

According to him, Tinubu currently has a fantastic relationship with the party’s governors across states.

“Nobody should listen to those lies. If they are bold enough, let them say it. They are the ones that have problems like the G-5, G-2, G-1,” he said.

He said that the APC would also work with the INEC candidates list for the 2023 poll, irrespective of aspirants currently in court challenging some of the primaries.

“We are going to deal with the INEC list. We are not dealing with a party list this time around, we already have the INEC list in our custody.

“We have cases of somebody winning at the court of Appeal but the loser who appealed to Supreme Court wants us to stay active because of the appeal.

“But, we have told them that the law does not operate that way, we have made it clear to them that the law says that the man with substantive judgement is allowed,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting which attracted a large number of the party’s candidates was attended by the National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and Senate President, Ahmed Lawan among others.