By Efosa Taiwo

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their chase of AC Milan forward Raphael Leao who is set to renew his contract with the Italian giants.

AC Milan are believed to rate Leao at a transfer fee north of €100 million though and as a result, rumours have suggested that Real Madrid would only consider a move for the Portuguese star if his contract ran out and he was available as a free agent.

But as reported by GianlucaDiMarzio.com, confidence is growing when it comes to Leao’s contract with AC Milan raising their proposal to a total €7 million per year.

The Portugal star has been a subject of interest from a number of European clubs including Chelsea and Manchester United.

The 23-year-old, who joined AC Milan from Lille in 2019, helped his club win Serie A last season, and scored twice at the 2022 World Cup.