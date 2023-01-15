British Emma Raducanu is fit and ready for the Australian Open after a “team effort” helped her recover from an ankle injury.

The 20-year-old Briton’s participation in the first Grand Slam of 2023 was thrown into doubt after she rolled her ankle during a second-round tie at the ASB Classic in August and left the court in tears.

However, the 2021 US Open winner will be fit for her first round match at Melbourne Park against Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch after building up her fitness on the practice court during the week.

“In the match, obviously, at the time, you’re a bit worried about it. When you just go over, you don’t really know what’s going on,” Raducanu said ahead of Monday’s game.

“But we’ve been working very hard. It’s been a team effort to get me to this place. We’ve definitely expedited the process but I’m feeling really good and looking forward to getting out on the court. It’s just a huge, huge props to my team, really here and back home, who have helped get me to this place.”

Raducanu, ranked 75th in the world, faces Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch in the first round on Monday.