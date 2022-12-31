President Muhammadu Buhari

“Essential Muhammadu Buhari,” the one-hour documentary about President Muhammadu Buhari, his mind, life and philosophy will start showing on various TV channels and YouTube.

The president’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said: ”It’s a filmic portrait of the President told in his own words, and by some family members, friends and associates.

”It will be showing on the following TV networks at these times:

1. Channels TV 6-7:00 pm, Sunday 1st January, 2023;

2. Nigerian Television Authority, NTA 8-9:00 pm, Sunday 1st January;

3. TVC 4:30-5:30 pm, Sunday 1st January;

4. Arise TV 5-6 pm, Monday 2nd January;

5. Trust TV 6-7 pm, 2nd January;

6. African International Television, AIT 8-9:00pm, Sunday, Jan. 1 and 8-9:00 pm, Jan. 2.” (NAN)