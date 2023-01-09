…Approves N523m for 2023 WAEC fees

By Dayo Johnson

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, insisted that for equality and fairness, Nigeria’s next president must come from the Southern part of the country.

Akeredolu, who said this in Akure, declared that for Nigeria to survive “there is a need to rotate the Presidency for equality and fairness.”

He spoke at a service held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Region 22, Akure, to commemorate the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

The governor said that the celebration was marked to rekindle interest in the affairs of the families, dependants and relations of Nigerians who lost their lives in wars and peacekeeping operations across the globe.

His words: “I am equally mindful of the fact that several security challenges have claimed the lives of many of our great officers and soldiers.

“Indeed, the selfless services of our men in this noble profession, to ensuring national cohesion and global peace cannot be quantified.

“The annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration is, therefore, to honour our departed war heroes and veterans and appreciate those still alive, particularly those that had suffered various deprivations in the cause of their duties and operations.

“I wish to reiterate that the annual celebration will not be complete without creating an avenue for us to thank God for how far he had led us as a nation and as a state.

“This solemn service is equally an opportunity to commit the dependants of the departed heroes and those amongst them that are still alive, into God’s hands.

However, Akeredolu yesterday, approved N533,948 million for payment of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, fees for students in public schools across the state.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, stated that this “followed a memo sent to the governor by the State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and signed by the Commissioner for Education, Femi Agagu.

“The memo was dated December 29th, 2022.

“In approving the memo, Governor Akeredolu instructed that the sum be paid directly to WAEC to be receipted for.

“The gesture was part of the determination of the Akeredolu led dministration to encourage education and ease the financial burden on parents.

“The Akeredolu led administration has continued to prioritise functional education in the state. Aside the reconstruction of public Primary Schools in the State, this administration has been committed to payment of WASSCE fees.