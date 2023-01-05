.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has concluded plans to introduce Emergency Marshals to work in different communities around the six Area Councils of the territory to curb environmental hazards and man-made disasters.

The development is part of actions being undertaken to help manage the adverse effects of the rapid population explosion in the nation’s capital.

Director General, FCT Emergency Management FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss who disclosed this Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the agency has carried out hazard mapping of the territory, identifying areas where urgent attention was required.

Idriss noted that the decision to introduce Emergency Marshals was based on the need to increase life saving interventions and also mitigate hazards.

According to him, the Marshals would complement the efforts of other volunteers who have played key roles in the agency’s activities.

He said; “We intend to introduce Emergency Marshals this year. These are volunteers who assist students, hospital workers and other public servants during emergencies.

“They also assist in facility services, Risk Management and Safety Services by reporting conditions in a building that could present a hazard during an emergency.

“They also maintain an orderly evacuation; conduct a sweep of an area to ensure that evacuation is complete.

“The Marshals are also to participate in debriefings resulting from evacuation and complete a monthly checklist for fire safety issues in their areas”, he added.