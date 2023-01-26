Pope Francis

By Ada Osadebe

Pope Francis has criticised laws that criminalise homosexuality as “unjust”, saying God loves all his children just the way they are.

Recall that the Pope, last year, called out parents around the world to never condemn their children if they are gay.

Meanwhile, the Vatican in 2021 said the Catholic Church and its priests cannot bless same-sex unions, arguing that God “cannot bless sin.”

On its criminalisation, according to Aljazeera, the Pope made his stand known in an interview with ‘The Associated Press’ on Tuesday.

He pointed out that Catholic bishops all around the world, who support legislation that criminalises homosexuality and excludes LGBTQ people from society, are sinners.

He attributed such attitudes to cultural backgrounds and said bishops in particular need to undergo a process of change to recognise the dignity of everyone.

Francis said, “We are all God’s children, and God loves us for the strength that each of us fights for our dignity and for who we are as people.”

The pope further said the Catholic Church should work to end laws criminalising homosexuality. “It must do this. It must do this,” he said.

He said, “Being homosexual is not a crime. It’s not a crime. Yes, but it’s a sin. Fine, but first let’s distinguish between a sin and a crime.”

“It’s also a sin to lack charity with one another.”