Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has denounced a report accusing the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello of working at cross-purposes with its Presidential Campaign Council PCC to frustrate the chances of its standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in next month’s presidential election.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka noted on Sunday in Abuja that the said report was patently false and irresponsible.

Analysing the political permutation in Kogi State, a national paper (not Vanguard) had reported that Bello had tactically withdrawn support for Tinubu over fears that should the latter win the presidency, he would seek to install his protege and Secretary of the PCC, Hon. James Faleke as Bello’s successor in the November Governorship election.

“The story is maliciously false and a figment of the imagination of its author and sponsors.

“Governor Yahaya Bello who serves as the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, is a solid, resourceful and committed campaigner for our Party’s Candidate, leading a massively successful outreach to youth voters across the country.

“This fake news, ostensibly intended to float an imagined rift between Governor Yahaya Bello and Honourable James Faleke, Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, is the desperate and disgraceful conjecture of opposition elements unsettled by our Party’s giant campaign strides.

“Both loyal Party men are unquestionably committed and working tirelessly for the resounding victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in next month’s presidential election.

“We urge our Party compatriots and all Nigerians to disregard this fake news”, the statement added.