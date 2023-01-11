.

•We’re satisfied with preparations for elections — IPAC

•There’re many lapses, citizens being denied their PVCs — CLP

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Luminous Jannamike

ABOUT 18 political parties on the platform of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, have passed a vote of confidence in the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, for what they described as satisfactory preparations for the 2023 general elections.

The action was taken at the council’s emergency general assembly held in Abuja to evaluate threats to the 2023 general polls.

However, an interfaith group, Community Life Project/ReclaimNaija, CLP, does not share the IPAC’s views. It picked holes in the preparations for the polls especially the challenges trailing the on-going distribution of Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs.

Specifically, the group raised an alarm over alleged deliberate denial of electorate the PVCs based on ethnic or partisan considerations.

So far, INEC has done well — IPAC

IPAC’s National Secretary, Alhaji Yusuf Dantalle, who read the communiqué to journalists, explained that INEC’s position on deployment of technology in the conduct of the polls is in tandem with the stance of the IPAC.

According to him, the meeting observed the purported plot to remove the INEC chairman from office on allegations of false assets declaration a few weeks to the general election, the spate of campaign violence as well as the recent upsurge in attacks on the commission’s offices in states across the federation.

The communiqué read: “Despite these unprecedented attacks on its facilities and the huge costs in replacing them immediately as time is of the essence, INEC has remained resolute, undaunted and courageous in deploying technology in the conduct of free, fair, credible, transparent and inclusive general elections leading to peaceful transfer of power.

“Accordingly, the entire 18 political parties’ chairmen under the umbrella of IPAC reaffirm their confidence in the INEC led by Professor Mahmood Yakubu to conduct the 2023 general elections.

“IPAC is satisfied with the preparations, arrangements and measures taken so far by the commission to conduct free, fair, credible and transparent, inclusive, peaceful and generally acceptable elections, particularly its decision to deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), an electronic device designed to read permanent voter cards and authenticate voters using the voters’ fingerprints.”

Dantalle explained that BVAS is an effective system that prevents electoral malpractices; stressing that the improved technology in the conduct of elections triggered the attacks on INEC facilities and the grand plot to remove its chairman by those who benefited from grossly flawed elections and want to maintain the status quo that impeded the nation’s democracy and impoverished the populace.

IPAC commended the Judiciary for the landmark judgment that quashed “frivolous, spurious, unsubstantiated, wide and baseless allegations against Professor Mahmood Yakubu by political hirelings and their sponsors who are afraid of free and fair elections, and want the status quo to remain.”

The communique added, “IPAC warns these reactionary forces to desist from their plots to truncate the nation’s emerging democracy. National interest supersedes primordial interests. Council will resist any attempt to jeopardize the ongoing electoral process that will deepen and strengthen our civil rule. All patriotic Nigerians are in support of INEC’s efforts to sanitize the nation’s electoral process and conduct credible elections that will reflect the will and mandate of the people.

“The era of election rigging, vote buying, ballot snatching and stuffing and falsification of results is over as we collectively take steps to protect and defend our hard earned democracy since May 29, 1999. This time, every vote must count and be counted in the overall result. We must get it right and move the nation forward in the quest for sustainable democracy in Nigeria.”

The Council also expressed concern about the level of insecurity in the country and urged security agents to be proactive and ensure adequate protection of lives and property before, during and after the elections.

“The heightened politically motivated killings and attacks are worrisome and should stop immediately for citizens to discharge their civic duties. Security agents should fish out the perpetrators of these heinous crimes and their sponsors to face justice. The need for enhanced intelligence gathering, sharing and utilization amongst security agencies to curb acts of political violence cannot be overemphasized in this crucial general election that will redefine the destiny of the nation.

“The 2023 general election is indeed a defining moment for Nigerians to choose new leaders that will pilot the affairs of the nation in the next four years. Eligible citizens should collect their PVC and vote for candidates of their choice. The destiny of the nation in the next four years will be determined by the competence, credibility and integrity of elected leaders. Nigerians are urged to vote wisely.

“The whole world is watching us as we go to polls on 25th February 2023, to elect the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Council urges local and foreign observers to ensure the polls are transparent and report any malpractices immediately for necessary action, as the National Assembly expedites action on Electoral Offences Commission.

“As the umbrella body of the 18 registered political parties, IPAC will continue its roles in consolidating and deepening our democracy, ensuring an environment conducive for successful elections, political stability, enduring democracy and overall wellbeing of Nigerians. Together, we will build a strong, united, peaceful, progressive and equitable democratic nation.”

Lapses in PVC designed to disenfranchise citizens — CLP

However, the CLP alleged that there is deliberate debial of citizens of their PVCs based on ethnic or partisan considerations, which it said is an indication of manipulations to disenfranchise citizens that registered for the exercise.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, yesterday, the Community Life Project/ReclaimNaija’ in collaboration with religious leaders observed that there are sundry lapses in preparation for the forthcoming general elections and urged the INEC to endeavour “to get it right at the various stages and processes from pre-election to Election Day.”

It also advised INEC to allay the heightening fear that a large percentage of the over six million voters without PVC will be disenfranchised.

The alarm came barely 24 hours after the electoral umpire raised fresh fears that the forthcoming general elections face serious threats of cancellation and postponement, if security challenges across parts of the country continued.

In a statement read at the interfaith conference in Abuja, the President of Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev Israel Akanji, observed an avalanche of stories of frustration from many Nigerians over the slow process leading to the exercise.

Dr. Akanji, who is also the President of All African Baptist Fellowship, noted with worry that “there are still stories reflecting the old politics of PVC distribution where in some states and LG offices it is said that people are deliberately denied access to their PVCs based on ethnic or partisan considerations, which indicate manipulations to disenfranchise citizens.”

He said, INEC’s reported clean-bill process notwithstanding, “in some places, citizens have had to make several visits or wait for long hours before collecting their PVC. Many new registrants or those who transferred to new polling units are being told to return in mid-January.

Rev Akanji, joined by Rev. Ini Ukpuho, Chairman, Christian Council of Nigeria, North-Central Zone, Gidado Muhammad Yolde, representing a Community-based organisation in Adamawa State and Zainab Abdurasheed, Programme Officer, Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative, WRAPA, urged INEC to improve on the observed lapses and “urgently consider extending the deadline for PVC collection at the ward level beyond the January 15 deadline.”

Akanji, who was also joined by Rev (Mrs) Uzoaku Williams, Assistant General Secretary, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, further expressed concern over the heightened insecurity in the land.

Decrying the development, he lamented that violence and civil strife have continued unabatedly and seem to have spiked in the lead-up to the 2023 general elections.

According to him: “The spread of these acts of violence to other parts of the country has added to the tension as regards the elections,” adding “the implications of these unfortunate acts of violence are grave for our country.”

He also called on religious and opinion leaders to use their amplified voices to push for issues that are important and relevant to the overall well-being of the country, saying “this period affords them the opportunity to inform the people of the importance of responsibly exercising their civic duties. They must lend their voices to the cause of getting citizens to collect their PVC and vote peacefully and participate in all aspects of our civic life with a true patriotic spirit.

“We expect that they would use their enormous influence over their followers to encourage participation in the electoral process while admonishing them to shun all forms of violence.

“We must remind ourselves that we have a moral obligation to protect poor and vulnerable citizens, especially people at the grassroots and in our rural communities. We should not look the other way as the poverty and ignorance of our vulnerable population are being exploited by unscrupulous forces who are buying their PVC and votes.

“The onus is on us to rigorously educate our faith communities on the adverse consequences of selling their PVCs and their votes. We should have the courage to call on all politicians and those vying for public office to act ethically and play to the rules.”

Continuing, the cleric said” We also expect that hateful and divisive rhetoric which sometimes find its way to the pulpit will be a thing of the past.

“ Our land needs healing and cleansing. Hateful speeches and fiery rhetoric are poisons that destabilise the nation. Much more is expected of the people of faith.”

Also in his remarks, Bishop John Praise urged Nigerians to ensure that only persons with impeccable character emerge victorious to lead the citizens and move the country forward.

He appealed to INEC to ensure that their logistics are in order so that the electorate will not be frustrated and leave the polling units.

Rev. Ukpuho said that the forthcoming elections can make or mar the country, advising that Nigerians should be cautious and ensure that voting of candidates should not be based on religion or ethnicity rather on competence and character.

“If we don’t vote people of impeccable character, the election will be an exercise in futility.”