.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

A 62-year-old man, Alhaji Bamuwa Umaru has landed in the police net in Kano for attempting to secure the release of a suspected kidnapper, Yusuf Ibrahim.

The spokesperson, of Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the development, said the man was arrested after he offered a bribe of N1 million to an operative of the Police for the release of the suspect.

SP Haruna said the suspect upon preliminary investigation has confirmed partaking in a series of kidnappings at villages in Katsina and Zamfara States respectively and also confessed that their syndicate group killed about Ten (10) of their kidnapped victims out of which he singlehandedly killed Two (2).

According to him, “On 16th December 2022 at about 1400hrs, one Alhaji Bamuwa Umaru, 62 years old, of Shika town, Sabon Gari LGA Kaduna State approached the Officer in Charge of Anti-Kidnapping Squad, State Criminal Investigation Department, Kano State Command, SP Aliyu Mohammed and offered him the sum of One Million Naira (N1,000,000:00) as bribe to secure the release of one Yusuf Ibrahim, 27 years old, of Danjibga Village, Tsafe LGA, Zamfara State, a suspected kidnapper arrested at Rijiyar Zaki Motor Park Kano.

“Yusuf Ibrahim was arrested by a team of Operation Restore Peace led by CSP Usman Abdullahi, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Rijiyar Zaki Division Kano after he was identified by a driver they kidnapped along Funtua-Gusau Road, and collected the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000:00) as ransom before his release.

“On preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime and further confessed to having participated in a series of kidnappings at Sheme, Yankara, faskari and Kucheri Villages in Katsina and Zamfara States respectively. He further confessed that their syndicate members killed about Ten (10) of their kidnapped victims, and he alone killed Two (2) of the victims.

“Suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation,” SP Haruna however noted.