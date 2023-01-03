Police command in Ekiti has confirmed the arrest of a Pastor’s wife who engaged in sex romp with a native doctor that eventually died during the act.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ekiti state, ASP Sunday Abutu said that investigation has commenced on the circumstances surrounding the death of the man.

Kehinde a popular native doctor in Ikere-Ekiti, died during a sex romp with wife of a cleric.

Abutu, when contacted added that the woman has been arrested by the police.

In his words, “Yes, we can confirm the death of the man in one of the hotels at Ikere-Ekiti on Monday. His corpse has been retrieved and deposited at the morgue.

“Let me quickly tell you that the woman in question is with us already as we commence investigations to unravel the cause or otherwise of the man’s death, ” the PPRO said.