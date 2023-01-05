By Peter Duru, Makurdi

No fewer than nine suspects were reportedly apprehended by the police in Benue state for alleged robbery and kidnapping during the new year festivities in Kwande, Vandeikya and Otukpo Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state.

The arrest of the suspects was contained in statement issued Monday in Makurdi by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene.

The command in the statement noted that the state recorded minimal crime cases during the festivities aside the three cases in the aforementioned three LGAs.

According to her, one of the cases was recorded in December 28, 2022 at about 1:30am when “information was received that armed robbers operating along Adikpo – Jato-Aka road, in Kwande LGA attacked and robbed road users of their belongings.

“During investigation one Aondongu Iorlamen and Abigwa Bebatso, and five others were arrested in connection with the case. Items recovered from them includes; one locally made single barrel gun, a head mask, a military camouflage and one motorcycle stolen from the same robbery scene.

“And on December 31, 2022 at about 2am a distress call was received that five suspected kidnappers invaded a compound at Tse-kpum, Vandeikya LGA to kidnap one Mr. Terzungwe. Upon arrival of the police, the suspects fled into a near by forest where one of them was eventually arrested while his gang members escaped. The suspect confessed to have been sent by an enemy of the victim to kidnap him for ransom.

“Similarly on January 2, 2023 at about 11am while officers of Safer Highway patrol were on stop and search duty at Ogene junction, Otukpo – Ugbokolo road, they intercepted one Aliyu Danazumi with goods suspected to be stolen.

“On the spot search of his belongings led to the recovery of ten phones, a cutlass, a sack containing new clothes and shoes. The suspect confessed to have broken into shops with other gang members while traders travelled for Christmas, to steal the goods.”

She said investigations into the respective cases were still ongoing.