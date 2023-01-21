A 26-year-old man, Owolabi Olabisi, has been arrested by detectives of the Family Support Unit, Surulere Police Division, for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s eight-year-old girl.

The suspect committed the offence on Jan. 18 at Ojuelegba, Surulere area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the minor was playing with her mates in the compound when the suspect lured her inside his room and he forcefully inserted his fingers into the girl’s private parts.

Having satisfied himself, he released the girl but threatened to deal with her if she tells her mother.

The girl, who could no longer bear the pain from her private parts, eventually reported to her mother.

The case was reported leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The Police charged Olabisi before an Ebute-Meta Magistrates’ Court on Friday for defilement.

Magistrate Mrs O.M Ajayi, who did not take Olabisi’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in a correctional facility.

Ajayi directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Pubic Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The case has been adjourned to Feb. 22.

Recall that defilement attracts life imprisonment under section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.