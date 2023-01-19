By Wole Mosadomi

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has promised to complete the lingering Baro Port in Niger state and revitalize the agricultural sector in the country.

Besides, he promised to address the security challenges across the country especially in Niger state if voted in as the new President in the coming general elections.

Obi who was addressing his supporters at Polo ground, Minna, Niger state yesterday said the abandoned Baro Port is strategic to the economic well being of not only the Northern part of the country but to the entire country.

“All I want you to do is to vote for Labour Party. We are going to have agrarian revolution and we cannot do that without cultivating the land in Niger State. Similarly, this is going to create more jobs for everybody.

“We will fight insecurity to enable you farm. We assure you that your Airport would be made lively because we will be coming to Niger State regularly. We want show the world that Nigeria can feed itself.

He called on the people not to be sentimental in casting their vote saying the next election is not about ethnicity, tribe or religion but about way forward.

“Next election will not be about region or religion. Is there a place you buy bread cheaper? Cost of living is high everywhere. So, there’s no ethnicity. Don’t be deceived by anybody but vote according to your conscience but be assured that Labour Party is the Party to vote for at all levels,” he remarked.

The Presidential candidate had earlier held a town hall meeting with women and youths at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre and Vagosh Hotel where he assured that if elected in the forthcoming presidential election, women would be given fair share in the governance of Nigeria.

He said the turn around of Nigeria would begin from Niger State in the view of the fact that the state has the largest landmass and endowed with several mineral resources that were yet to be harnessed.

Peter Obi and his Running mate, Senator Datti Ahmed later moved to the Minna Polo Ground where they addressed the crowd of his supporters from all the 25 local government areas of Niger State.

Earlier, the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in the state, Joshua Bawa blamed the leadership in the state for poor economic development and rising poverty in the state

He disclosed that Niger State ranked number 8 in terms of poverty index while the rate of out of school children has continued to grow due to poor leadership pointing out that with him as the next state governor, he will change the narrative and turn Niger state to an enviable one.