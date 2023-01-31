.

…As Wike accuses it of anti-party conduct

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has accused the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of anti-party conduct for alleged withdrawal from suits by Rivers State PDP against some opposition parties in the state.

PDP in Rivers had dragged some political parties in the state to court, seeking their disqualification from the general elections for perceived non-compliance with regulations and laws of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the conduct of their various primaries.

Wike, yesterday, at Okehi 1 during Rivers State PDP campaign rally for Etche LGA of the state, noted that instead of the PDP national leadership supporting the suits by the party in Rivers, it asked lawyers handling the various matters to withdraw representations.

He said: “We have caught them. They are the ones engaged in anti-party. I told them anti-party begets anti-party. You know we carried these small parties (APC, SDP) to court for failing to do what the law says.

“The people in Abuja that said they are national have gone to collude with them (opposition parties) to write our lawyers a letter that they should take their hands off, in order to kill the cases we filed. I have told our lawyers to withdraw from the matter. I will hit them back by tomorrow.

“Nobody hurts us without sustaining a scar. Anybody who dares to touch us in Rivers State, I will inflict many scars on him and we have started it. We are voting for our people here. Now, you have told us you are doing anti-party. We will show you what anti-party is. Already, we have caught them red-handed.”

Wike said the forthcoming election was a battle that must be won and urged Etche people to go home, get prepared by collecting their Permanent Voters Cards with INEC and vote for all PDP candidates in the state.

He listed the delivery of over eight critical road infrastructures, siting of a campus of Rivers State University in the area and the appointment of their son as Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education among his promises kept for Etche people, asking that they reciprocate the development with voting PDP continuity in Rivers government.