By Ben Ngwakwe Gombe

The former Gombe State PDP Chairman, Hon Shuaibu Baba Sabulu and thousands of other members of the party including key party stalwarts decamped to the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) on Sunday.

The NNPP gubernatorial candidate, Khamisu Ahmad Mailantarki, party Chairman and other executives, and hundreds of supporters were in Billiri LGA to receive the decampees, among whom were Yila Dankuka, a

former Deputy Chairman, Billiri LGA, Phillips Bataliya and Hon Muhammad Balas.

Others include current and former LGA and wards party officials, former councillors as well as women and youth groups.

Receiving the defectors, Mailantarki assured them that they would be carried along in all the activities of the party, especially now that the campaigns will formally be commenced soon.

He urged them to garner more support and promote the party and its candidates in all the nooks and crannies of the state, stressing that it is only through grassroots mobilization and voters sensitization the NNPP can uproot and defeat the failed ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Speaking while presenting the NNPP membership card to the new members, the chairman of the state chapter of the NNPP, Maikano Abdullahi, assured the defectors of equal opportunities in the party assuring that the NNPP would always uphold the tenets of justice, fairness and equity.

Speaking on behalf of the decampees, Hon. Baba Sabulu said they decided to leave the PDP and joined the NNPP because the state needs better leadership which according to him, Mailantarki can give.

“We all decided to quit and join the NNPP so that we can have better leadership in Gombe State.

“We see Mailantarki as a better alternative for Gombe. He possesses the requisite character and capacity to rescue Gombe State from the misrule of the APC. He has always been saying the right things and has done the right things in the past,” he said.