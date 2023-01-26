.

.I ‘ll not be intimidated – Jandor

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Members of the campaign train of the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, Dr Olajide Adediran, popularly called, Jandor, were on Wednesday, allegedly attacked again by miscreants and political thugs in Kosofe Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

Therefore, the PDP Lagos has sent an appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari and Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba on the need for intervention and investigation into the incident with the view to bringing perpetrators to book and prevention of future incidents.

Jandor alleged that the latest reports came after hoodlums launched similar attacks on his campaign team in the same council on Tuesday.

Adediran lamented this at a meeting with council of Chief Imams, Ketu Central Mosque in Kosofe area during his campaign tour of the council.

While Adediran’s campaign train was attacked by political thugs around Ikosi- Isheri area of the local government on Tuesday, the train also came under attacks at Oworo Road, Oworosonki area of Kosofe LGA on Wednesday.

He said the hoodlums, who hauled stones bottles, pebbles and other dangerous objects at the campaign train and blocked the Oworo Road, insisted that the team would not have access to the road.

The situation would have generated into chaos between the hoodlums and followers and security of Adediran if not for the candidate’s order and insistence that the attackers should not be attacked.

After stalling the movement of the campaign convoy for about 45 minutes, the security agents were able to chase away the armed attackers, who also welded charms.

Recall that a member of Adediran’s security team was allegedly stabbed during an earlier attack on Tuesday.

Similar situations had happened repeatedly in various local governments areas since Jandor kicked off his tour of the 245 wards in the state on October 19, 2022, especially in Badagry, Agege and Ikorodu areas, where some of his followers, including journalists, were wounded.

Also, Adediran’s running mate, Ms Funke Akindele, was chased out of Kosofe fruit market on Tuesday.

Adediran has, however, said that the attacks would not dissuade him in his determination to rescue the state from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Speaking on the development, Mr Hakeem Amode, the Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, told newsmen after Wednesday’s attack that such a trend was not healthy for democracy in the country.

Amode called on Mr President and the Inspector General of Police to investigate all the cases of attacks on the party’s campaign train in various parts of the state.

According to him, both the Nigerian constitution and Electoral Act allow campaigns by all registered political parties without harassment by political thugs.

“It is unbelievable at this stage that. these are happening in a state that prides itself as the centre of excellence. It is sad that we cannot campaign for free.

“Electoral Law allows us to campaign anywhere in Lagos State but it is unfortunate that political thugs could attempt to stop us.

“Yesterday, we were attacked in several wards in Kosofe and we were even prevented from entering markets to the campaign.

“We are more disturbed to hear that some of our loyalists, who came to welcome us, were prevented from entering the markets to continue their businesses,” Amode said.

According to him, the trend has been happening for a very long time. saying, “This is probably the fourth or fifth local government these will be happening.

“I am using this opportunity to call on President Buhari, who has promised Nigerians a free, fair and credible election, to consider the process leading to the election in Lagos State.

“It is not only the election day that matters, the processes that lead to elections are equally important for the credibility of the election.

“I am also calling on the Inspector General of the Police, the Commissioner of Police in the state and All Area Commanders of Police, and the Director of the DSS in Lagos State should be aware of this. We cannot continue to live in fear.

“All these happenings are capable of intimidating the general public, especially the voters.This cannot continue,” he said.

Amode, urged the police and other security apparatuses to see to the protection of lives and property of those campaigning ahead of the forthcoming February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections as well as the March 11 Governorship and House of Assembly polls.

“We will stand up to the attackers everywhere they are and we will do everything possible under the law to go ahead with the campaign,” he said.

Amode said that the party and its candidate would not be intimidated, but would continue its peaceful campaign in the state.

The campaign team toured various local governments including Alimosho, Ojo, Ibeju-Lekki, Mushin, Kosofe, among others.