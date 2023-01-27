By John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has released a timetable for a fresh governorship primary to elect a new standard bearer for the party in Abia State.

This decision was sequel to the sudden death of the former standard bearer, Prof. Uche Ikonne.

The NWC made this decision public via a statement signed and issued by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Friday.

The statement read in part, “Following the sad event of the death of our Abia State Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Prof. Uchenna Eleazar Ikonne, and pursuant to the provisions of Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, the NWC has released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the conduct of a fresh Governorship Election Primary in Abia State.

“The Timetable and Schedule of Activities are as follows;

“ Notice to INEC – Friday, January 27, 2023

“Sale of Forms – Friday, January 27- Tuesday, February 31, 2023

“Last day for the Submission of already purchased Forms – Wednesday, February 01, 2023

“Screening of Aspirants – Thursday, February 02, 2023

“Screening Appeal – Friday, February 03, 2023

“State Congress (Gubernatorial Candidate Nomination) – Saturday, February 04, 2023

“Fresh aspirants other than those who contested in the earlier primary are permitted to participate in the current exercise.“

The party enjoined all its leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming member, and supporters of the PDP in Abia State to be guided by this accordingly.