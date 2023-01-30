Aliyu Wamakko

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Former Sokoto state Governor Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has urged electorates in Sokoto to push

out PDP from the Government House as the administration lacks the Credentials to remain in power.

Senator Wamakko made the remarks while addressing a mammoth crowd of PDP faithful at a campaign rally yesterday in Bodinga town.

He said the PDP which is the ruling party in the state has failed the electorates in their 8 years of maladministration, ” with nothing to show, to warrant their re-election.

” What people of Sokoto witnessed in the 8 years of PDP administration is hell and abject poverty, ” the state has become a yardstick for the measurements of poverty indices in Nigeria.

” Don’t give them your votes, they deceivers and liars, APC is the party with genuine agenda and manifestos to enhance people’s welfare and move the state to the right direction”

The director general of the PDP Gubernatorial campaign and serving minister of Police Affairs Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi assured that the All Progressives Congress APC Will change the narrative of governance in Sokoto state to an all-inclusive system.

He said the current waves of poverty ravaging the state emanate from poor leadership, as the administration failed to understand the yearnings and aspirations of its people.

” Our party APC and all its candidates standing in the forthcoming general elections are full potentials and credibility to administer the state and as well provide excellent and purposeful leadership devoid of selfishness and nepotism”.

The state APC Gubernatorial candidate and immediate past Executive secretary of the Police trust funds Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto said if elected as Governor he would return power to the local government councils.

He said council areas would be made to function and execute projects that are beneficial to the people in the rural areas, adding that the era of the one-man rule would soon be over in Sokoto state.

” I have 8 agendas to execute in my blue if elected as your next Governor, that include Security, Health, Social welfare, Potable Water, Education, Poverty alleviation, and reformation of the civil service in line with the nation’s best practice.”

” You are fully aware that, the people’s Democratic Party PDP has ruined the state, our people are living in poverty from to mouth and the administration has done nothing to reverse the trend in the last 8 years.”

” We will inject money into our economy for our people to benefit and have a sense of humour and belonging to our administration, through Provision of interest-free soft loans for people to engage in meaningful commercial ventures”

The state party chairman Alhaji Isah Sadeeq Achida said APC was not in Bodinga for the campaign but rather to thank the people of the area for maximum and unalloyed support to the party.

” I am optimistic with the likes of Alhaji Sahabi Bojo, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, Alhaji Bello Sifawa, Nasiru Bobo, and a host of other APC stalwarts in the area, our party and candidates will definitely sweep the polls”

I called on APC supporters to remain United in the quest to remove PDP from the Sokoto state Government house come March 11th, 2023.