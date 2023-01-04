By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

ASABA- The 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, 21st CYNDAC, has urged Nigerians to listen to the admonitions of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and South-South leader, Senator Edwin Clark, to vote for the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, as the next President.

Coordinator of the Niger Delta group, Izon Ebi, in a statement, said after appraising the pack of presidential candidates in the country, the 21st CYNDAC also found Peter Obi to be the most competent.

The statement read in part: “The 21st CYNDAC wholeheartedly aligns with former president Olusegun Obasanjo and Pa E K Clark’s endorsement of the candidate of Peter Obi as the most qualified candidate among all the aspirants vying to lead Nigeria in this 21st century. “

“After painstaking deliberations and consultations among different stakeholders from the Niger Delta region, comprising of youths, women, elders, ex-combatants, activists, and agitators, we have the mandate to announce that Peter Obi emerged the best man and most qualified for the job to take Nigerians out of the quagmire and unfortunate depression.

” We, therefore, call on Nigerians, most especially Niger Deltans, not to make the worst mistake of not listening to our distinguished and patriotic leaders, fathers, and elder statesmen like former President Obasanjo and Pa Edwin Clark by electing a leader that will legalize hard drugs among our youths and promote same-sex marriage as a culture.

“We need leaders with morals and credentials to take us out of the sorry state we find ourselves in Nigeria by this clueless and inhuman administration.

” We, therefore, call on the Nigerian youths, devoid of political, tribal or religious affiliations, to rise up and take their place as leaders of tomorrow,” the group added.