By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, DCLM, Pastor William Kumuyi has emphasized the importance of confession of sins, repentance and prayers by believers.

Pastor Kumuyi who said that there is no shortcut to salvation as confession of sins remained a crucial step for a believer to be saved, stressed that it was necessary to repent where repentance was required.

He made these known while speaking on the topic, “God’s purified, empowered people equipped for exploits” during the just concluded Global Crusade/Retreat transmitted live from Ekiti State across the states and globally.

The man of God who drew his message from the Book of Daniel 9:3-4, pointed out that Daniel confessed the sins of the nation of Israel with a broken heart.

In his words: “Daniel did not sit back prayerless and expect that things will fall into line. He set himself to seek the face of God as He has said in His word.

“There is assurance for all who seek God faithfully and wholeheartedly that they will find Him. He promised to turn away their captivity and gather them from all the nations where He has driven them to.

“It is necessary to repent where repentance is required. You set your face to seek the Lord and He shows Himself to you.

“Daniel confessed the sins of the nation of Israel with a broken heart. As you look at the promises of God, also look at what He requires you to do. Don’t sit back and resign to fate. Pray and repent.”

Pastor Kumuyi advised that as people look at the promises of God, they should also look at what God requires from them, adding that any believer who wants to succeed in life cannot remain prayerless and expect things to fall into places

He explained that there is an assurance of answered prayers for all who seek God faithfully and wholeheartedly, and that as people look forward to the promises of God, they should also look at what God requires from them.