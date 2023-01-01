By Ada Osadebe

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has released his prophecies for the year 2023.

Pastor Adeboye released the prophecies during the church’s crossover service, which took place on the cross over night at the RCCG headquarters on Saturday.

According to Pastor Adeboye, the world will relatively be at peace this year.

He said ,” The weather will be more erratic and will now be very nice in some places but we are trusting God it will be nice wherever we are.

“God also says the world this year will be relatively more peaceful.”

Pastor Adeboye added, “The biggest challenge of 2022 will lead to your biggest testimony in 2023.

“In 2023, the Lord will speak peace to some troubled homes.

“In 2023, for quite a few people, there would be restoration of lost glories.

“Many trouble makers will lose the ability to make trouble this year.

“Few balloons will be deflated this year.

“There will be a bit of wealth transfer. Generally, 2023 is a year of many opportunities.”