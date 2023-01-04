.

By Adeola Badru

Stakeholders in Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Oyo State on Wednesday, for freedom walk for the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

The freedom walk train which kick-started at the popular Total Garden went through the gate spare parts market, Oje market and terminated at the ancient Mapo Hall, as it had in attendance the top echelon of the party in the southeast, which include, former Minister of State for FCT, Oloye Olajumoke Akinjide; former Minister of Power and Steel, Elder Wole Oyelese; a former deputy governor of the state, Hazeem Gbolarumi; Director of Special Duties, South for Atiku/Okowa 2023, Jide Adeniji; Femi Babalola and other dignitaries.

Speaking at Mapo Hall during the walk, the Director of Special Duties, South for Atiku/Okowa 2023, Jide Adeniji, urged Yoruba to vote for Atiku because he has the capacity to fix the socio-economic and political challenges besetting the progress of the nation.

He added that Atiku married a Yoruba woman as his first wife and his first four children were born by the Yoruba woman, Alhaja Titi Abubakar.

Adeniji also stated that Atiku would restructure and unite Nigeria, end religious intolerance, eradicate nepotism, adding that Atiku headed the National Economic Council when he was the country’s vice president between 1999 and 2007. He explained that Atiku knows what to do to fix economic challenges in the country, saying Atiku would fix rots in the educational sector.

In her remark, former Minister of state for FCT, Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, also urged Nigerians, especially the good people of Ibadan and Oyo State, to support Atiku, promising that he would fix electricity and water problem in Nigeria. She also appealed to electorate to vote for all PDP candidates from top to bottom.

Chief Jumoke-Akinjide also advised people of the state not to be deceived neither by a group nor the All Progressives Congress, APC, but elect PDP presidential candidate, Atiku for the expansion of economy and to enjoy basic amenities of life.

She enjoined members of the party in the state not to give room for disunity among them, but ensure unity to prevail.

“It will be PDP from top to bottom. We will work for it and we will make sure no stone is left unturned to achieve 100 percent success in the coming elections. Atiku will win, Makinde will win, all our Senatorial, House of Reps and state assembly candidates will win by God’s grace.

“When Atiku becomes the president, Oyo State will be the number one in the south west that’ll benefit from federal opportunities in terms of appointments and considerations for developmental projects because Oyo state is the political headwaters of the entire south west.

“Tomorrow, we will be all out for the official flag-off of our governorship campaign. Our own Seyi Makinde must win by God’s grace. But we’re also expecting strange visitors. If they come and speak ill of PDP, you already know what response to give to them, next election is victory for PDP from top to bottom.”

Also speaking, former Minister of Special Duties, Elder Wole Oyelese, said: “Nigeria is experiencing a harrowing socio- economic situation and does not need an apprentice president. Atiku Abubakar is a detribalised pan-Nigerian, a bridge builder with longstanding friends and associates in every nook and cranny of Nigeria who is acceptable to all ethnic groups and religious bodies in Nigeria.”

“He has the best ideas on how to rescue Nigeria from the years of ruin and damage caused by APC,” he said.