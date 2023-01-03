By Adeola Badru

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Oyo South Senatorial District, Joseph Tegbe, has urged the people of the State and Nigeria in general to shun any act capable of truncating the ongoing democratic process in the country.

Tegbe, in a statement issued in Ibadan and made available to Vanguard yesterday, described 2023 as an important year in Nigeria’s political history.

“I want to plead with Nigerians to shun any act that can affect the smooth conduct of the forthcoming general elections and, by extension, the much-anticipated smooth democratic transaction in the country,” he said.

Tegbe also expressed satisfaction with the level of awareness among the electorate toward the forthcoming general elections.

While congratulating the people of Oyo State and Nigerians in general on the new year, he urged them to be optimistic that the conduct of the general elections would be successful and that it would further propel the country into great heights.

“Aside the joy of making it to a new year, there is so much optimism in this particular year, as we are all hopeful about the forthcoming elections.”

“I’m also happy about the fact that the electorate are now wiser and understand what they want from their candidates and their expectations from the conduct of elections.”

“We have all looked forward to this new year, which I believe is going to be an important year in the political history of our dear nation, Nigeria.”

“Our people now understand what they want, the questions they should ask and the qualities to look out for in the candidates seeking elections into political offices across party lines,” he said.

Tegbe further stated that the forthcoming elections would, no doubt, change the narrative about Nigeria’s political trajectory, given the fact that our people are now more political sophisticated and enlightened than they used to be and are ready and prepared to use their votes to enthrone leaders who would serve their interests.

“It is now very clear that the electorate cannot be deceived this time around, as they are now grounded and focused on voting individuals based on their antecedents.”

“2023 is sure going to be a year of new reapportionment for Nigerians,” he said.

The senatorial candidate prayed for a better year and a country that would be home to all, irrespective of citizens’ ethnic and religious affiliations.

Tegbe called on the electorate not to relent in their overwhelming support for him and ensure his resounding victory at the polls during the forthcoming general elections.