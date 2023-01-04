Mrs. Gloria Oyeye mourns her elder sister Ngozi Patricia Ogunwa, noting that her untimely death Sent a shockwave through their family, friends, and colleagues all around the world.

Speaking in a brief chat with the doctors at Wellington Hospital London, where Ngozi passed, Mrs. Gloria Oyeye (her sister) could still not process how quickly Ngozi departed this sinful world upon arrival in the United Kingdom for routine treatment.

“ We are still in awe as to what happened to our beautiful Ngozi Patricia Obiageri Ogunwa, my big sister.

“Until her death, she was the Executive Director of First Trust Mortgage Bank, Ikoyi, Lagos.

“She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her”.