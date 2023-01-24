.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal will on Friday, deliver judgement on the petition filed before it by former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Oyetola and All Progressives Congress, APC, challenged the outcome of the July 16 poll, alleging irregularities in 749 polling units across ten local government areas of the state.

Parties in the matter had on Friday, January 13 adopted the final written addresses after calling of witnesses and tendering of evidence before the panel.

The Justice Tertse Kume-led panel in a notice issued by the tribunal Secretary, David Umaru, on Thursday stated that the tribunal will commence its proceeding on Friday by 9am.

The notice pasted on the tribunal notice board reads, “EPT/OS/GOV/01/2022 Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola & Anor and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) & 2 ORS”.

“The tribunal will deliver judgement in the above matter on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 9am”.