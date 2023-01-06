Ezebri

The pioneer State Financial Secretary of All Progressives Congress APC, Delta State, Hon. Ebiakpo Ezebri, says Deputy President of the Senate and governorship candidate of APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege will become the next Governor of Delta State.

Ezebri, who gave the assurance on Thursday in Warri, in an interview with newsmen, said Deltans have made their choice in Omo-Agege because they have absolute confidence in his competence and capability to govern the state very well, provide the desired quality leadership and good governance.

The APC chieftain noted that the party is the biggest in Nigeria and Africa, and it’s Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is winning the presidential election slated for February this year.

According to him, Omo-Agege will win the coming election in Delta state to end the bad government of Peoples Democratic Party PDP, adding that Deltans wants a change and would get it right come March, when they would cast their votes en-mass for APC and Omo-Agege.

” Omo-Agege as Senator made promises to people of Delta central. He has achieved and fulfilled those promises by attracting projects to Delta central and extended to other senatorial districts. And Deltans have attested to the facts and therefore want to entrust him with higher responsibility as next Governor to develop the state”

He called on Deltans to reject the PDP bad government by voting against it’s governorship candidate, noting that Deltans must not allow the outgoing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to impose a governor on Deltans.

“The 24 years of PDP bad government in Delta state must come to an end. Delta state is rich, but the most underdeveloped and poverty ridden state, the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission DESOPADEC is moribund. Despite the huge resources accrued to the state in the last 24 years, there is nothing to show for it.”

” There are no roads in Delta state. By the next rainy season, all the major cities in Delta State, Warri, Ughelli, Sapele, including Asaba will be overwhelmed with flood. The riverine areas where I come from, the PDP government did nothing there, it is all failed promises. Deltans are tired of PDP bad government.”

He said the Director General of Delta State APC Campaign Council, Elder Godsday Peter Orubebe, a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, is an experienced and well-known politician whose popularity will pave the way for APC victory.

Asked why APC and PDP appointed campaign Director Generals from Burutu Local, Ezebri, said ” Yes, Elder Godsday Peter Orubebe, Director General of Delta State APC Campaign Council and Hon. Solomon Funkekeme, Director General of Delta State PDP Campaign Council are both from same State Constituency in Burutu Local Government. However, there is nothing to worry about that because Funkekeme was a political boy to Orubebe. It was Orubebe who made Funkekeme to become member of Delta State House of Assembly in 1999, 2003 and 2007. In all ramifications, Orubebe is far ahead of Funkekeme, this is a fact.”

He warned that some persons who are trying to malign the image and reputation of Orubebe must desist from such act, noting that Orubebe is a respected leader and politician in Burutu and Ijaw in Delta State.