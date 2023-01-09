Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Governor of Delta and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has described as “very sad and unfortunate”, Saturday’s attack and kidnap of passengers by gunmen at a train sub-station in Igueben, Edo State.



In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Sunday, Okowa deplored the incident, and said that activities of gunmen across the country had remained a disturbing phenomenon.



He called on security agencies to track the attackers of the train station and rescue the victims.



The vice-presidential candidate also charged Nigerians to rise to the occasion and assist security agencies with relevant information to enable them police the country effectively.



He urged the Federal Government to drop its lethargic attitude and cosmetic approach toward fighting insecurity in the country, saying that the government should stop toying with the lives of citizens.



“As a country we must be deeply concerned about the activities of armed groups and non-state actors trying to destabilise our nation.



”With the general elections a few weeks away, this dastardly act is not just worrisome but condmenable, and we urge security agencies to quickly track and apprehend the gunmen and rescue the victims.



“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I sympathise with the authorities of the Nigerian Railway Corporation and families of the kidnapped intending passengers at the train station.



”Our thoughts and prayers are with their families at this difficult time and we pray for the early return of the victims to reunite with their families,” Okowa stated.