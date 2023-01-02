Ohakim

By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

Four police orderlies of former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, were killed by unidentified gunmen on Monday evening while he escaped by a hair’s breadth in an attack on his convoy.

A source said the incident happened at Oriagu, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state while the erstwhile governor was returning from a visit.

The source, who is close to the former governor narrated that the gunmen made an attempt to block the convoy of the ex-governor but were beaten by the driver of the vehicle conveying Ohakim.

Angered that they lost their target, they were said to have set ablaze the vehicle conveying his four police orderlies, resulting in their death.

“Gunmen attacked His Excellency’s convoy this evening at Oriagu, Ehime Mbano. He was returning from a visit.

“They wanted to block his convoy but the driver conveying him manoeuvred and escaped. They set ablaze the vehicle carrying his four police orderlies”, the source said.

It was gathered that the former governor was terrified by the incident.

Efforts to reach him proved abortive as calls placed on his line did not go through.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam was yet to react to the incident as at the time of filing this report.