.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Some yet-to-be-identified ritualists have invaded Ipokia community in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, digging out no fewer than 40 skulls from graves.

It was gathered that the ritualists operated at night when residents had gone to bed.

In different parts of the town, they were said to have dug graves to exhume skulls and other human parts.

Sources from the community told our correspondent that the ritualists started the act about two months ago and succeeded in making away with scores of dry human heads.

It was further gathered that nobody has been arrested since the exhumation of corpses began in Ipokia town.

When contacted, the Ogun State Police Command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he was yet to be briefed about the incident, promising to contact the Ipokia Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for details.