The Senior Special Assistant to the governor of Delta State on Political Affairs Hon Michael Irero has said that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta State Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori will end the governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC Sen Ovie Omo-Agege political career by defeating him come 2023 governorship election.

According to Irero , Omo-Agege should have gone back to the senate instead of contesting for the governorship election knowing full well that he has low acceptability in Delta State.

He noted that Oborevwori is more accepted than other governorship candidates considering his impacts over the years since he ventured into politics.

Irero Started that Deltans are aware of Oborevwori antecedents and capacity.

“Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Delta State, we must be objective in our choice.

“Looking at the various governorship candidates, Oborevwori is the most outstanding candidate based on his competency, achievements, and credibility.

“We don’t need a tribal bigot who will end up looting the state after being our governor.

“There is no way Omo-Agege will win come 2023 considering his tribal way of playing politics.

“In Urhobo where he comes from, the People there don’t like him because he took what belongs to other kingdoms to his kingdom.

“In Delta South and North, they are not supporting him because he never reached out to them since he was elected and his past records are affecting his political career because the people can’t trust him.

“The mistake he made was contesting for the governorship position.

“I don’t blame him actually, the people advising him are what is causing his political downfall” he said