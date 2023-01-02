By Dennis Agbo

The Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential spokesman in the southeast, Dr. Josef Onoh has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of Mr. Peter Obi as his search for a vulnerable puppet, similar to Obasanjo’s vainglory’s attack on former President Goodluck Jonathan while contesting for a second term as president.

Onoh also observed that Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi was a clear departure from the role of statesmanship which the former president had claimed he was when he publicly tore his political party membership card and declared for a non partisan status in 2015.

Onoh said that he was aware that Obasanjo never liked Asiwaju Tinubu, but that he expected Obasanjo to be consistent with his words, regretting that the former president has exposed himself as an unreliable fellow whose words should no longer be taken seriously.

The APC campaign spokesman however added that Obasanjo’s endorsement was a nullity with no value attached to his preferred presidential candidate except for a massage of his personal ego, adding that the endorsement will not boost Obi’s campaign nor guarantee victory for the Labour Party Presidential candidate.

Going back in history, Onoh recalled that despite former President Obasanjo’s attack and frustration of Tinubu as governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju triumphed in the governance of the state of Excellence, stating that it was no surprise that the former president did not endorse Asiwaju since he had always kept prejudice against Tinubu.

“So, his endorsement of Peter Obi was a continuation of intolerance and attack on Tinubu which did not come as a surprise given the background of Obasanjo’s sequence of animosity against the Jagaban and so it would have been a miracle and an antithesis if Obasanjo had declared support or endorsement for Asiwaju. We’re unfazed because Tinubu is a good statesman with respect for elders and had paid several visits to Obasanjo after the end of their respective tenures in 2007.

“Obasanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi was inevitable because he never liked Tinubu for succeeding against his suppressing obstacles and frustrations with presidential machinery. On the other side he also hates Atiku, hence to remain politically relevant in the scheme of things he chose Obi.

“Obasanjo knows his history between him and Atiku, and also how he stifled democratic dividends in Lagos state while Tinubu was Governor and so he has no better option than his endorsement of Peter obi as a way of seeking for a vulnerable and weaker personality that will become his puppet because he knows that Tinubu will not, same as Atiku, because he already has a history with them.

“Francisco Pancho Villa, the general in the Mexican revolution was a man who could march 100 miles without stopping, live 100 days without food, go 100 nights without sleep and kill 100 men without remorse. He was defeated by a group of seven riflemen who fired more than 40 rounds into his car on 20th July 1923 and his last words were: ‘don’t let it end like this. Tell them I said something.’

“Hence come February this year, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will defeat the Atikulated, the Obidients who could give 100 wrong statistics without verification, go 100 times on social media attacks daily without thinking, go 100 nights threatening and abusing everyone, defend terrorists without remorse. They will be defeated by Jagaban with over 70 million votes in the presidential polls and after our victory we shall be glad to tell Nigerians that both the PDP and LP did something for the purposes of letting them go home and nurse their defeat at the polls with a little bit of dignity intact,” Onoh said.