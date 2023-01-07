Former Jigawa Governor, Sule Lamido, on Friday said Peter Obi’s endorsement, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party by former President Olusegun Obasanjo was “a big mistake.”

Lamido, who was a Foreign Affairs Minister under Obasanjo’s administration, made the remarks while answering questions from newsmen at Bamaina, his country home, near Birnin kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa.

“Obasanjo is my boss, I believe in him, but he is also a human being, he can make mistakes. So he made a mistake.

“It’s a big mistake for him to endorse candidate outside his own party which gave him the relevance, the importance, the image globally to become what he is.

“You don’t do that because of the younger generation.

“Whatever he said, wether power rotation or power shift, whatever it is, people are being a little bit dishonest,” Lamido said.

The former governor said that people failed to understand that when a party honoured them, dignified and made them who they were, they were expected to respect that party.

“So to me, Obasanjo or anybody else, he (Obasanjo), was talking because he was former Nigeria’s President, if he wasn’t, will he talk like this. Whatever he is saying now is because he is a Nigerian former President from PDP.

“So PDP invented and dignified him. So a leader is supposed to be inspiring, motivating and should be able to charter a new course for Nigeria so that his disciples will be able to carry on with that,” he said