•Say PDP not ruling out meeting G-5 govs

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his counterparts in Delta and Bayelsa states, Senator Duoye Diri and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday met for over three hours, strategising to ensure victory for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in this year’s presidential election.

Emerging from the meeting held at Delta State Governor’s residence at Owa Alero in Delta State, Governor Obaseki told journalists that the meeting was to felicitate with the party’s vice-presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, and wish him well in the election.

“It is a new year. We go round facilitating as a family to wish each other well and pray the new year brings good tidings to the party.

”We are here today to visit our brother, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State and Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 presidential election.

“We wish him well in this election year and by the grace of God, he will be the next Vice-President of Nigeria. We pray God Almighty will make our dreams come through this 2023.”

On his part, Governor Diri, who spoke on the position of the G-5 governors, said the party was not ruling out discussing with them to persuade them to return,, support and work for the victory of the party’s candidate.

“We want a united PDP and each time we meet, we focus and discuss the unity. We are not ruling out speaking to our brothers. Even today, we have also discussed the possibility of speaking to them to return to our party.

“We are calling on our brother-governors to be part of their own party and work in unity with every other person.

”We still want our brother governors back, so we can visit them the way we visited our brother, Governor Okowa, who by God’s grace will be the vice president of Nigeria.”