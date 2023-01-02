A spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, Daniel Bwala, has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo was seeking a third term by proxy through his endorsement of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Obasanjo formally endorsed Obi for the February 25 election, saying that the former Anambra State Governor has an edge over other candidates.

But Bwala who dismissed the development on Monday said the 2023 election is the election of the people and not of the big personalities.

According to Bwala, “there is nothing about his (Obasanjo’s) administration of 1999-2007 that gives him the celestial powers to dictate our future or the outcome of an election yet to be conducted”.

He said: “In Nigeria today, we have at least 5 former presidents of Nigeria who are alive and minding their businesses whilst playing the role of fathers of the nation, peace-builders etc, non is so domineering, controlling and meddling with the affairs of the nation like Obasanjo.

“For the records, Obasanjo also referred to as OBJ has served two terms as a democratically elected president from 1999-2007.

“The traditional posture and role of former presidents has been that of statesmanship, one who guides, promotes and nurture democratic growth and nation building through strengthening of institutions, educating and enlightening citizens, promoting citizens participation in government, but OBJ is the one man who believes his role also includes choosing and imposing presidents per time, as if we run a monarchical system of government.

“He believes he is the only former leader who knows what is right for NIgeria, who has the celestial powers to predict the future of NIgeria and the leadership. He believes it is only his administration that has done well and hence the authority to choose next leader or president.

“His way of choosing the next president is either to blackmail the incumbent or denigrate candidates in favour of his choices. He does that often times vide a letter he would release as though its an epistle to the Nigeria about the almighty direction of the country.

“He seem to think we are under under military rule. In his 2014 or 2015 letter he accused GEJ of training snippers to kill citizens, even though it was proved to be a false allegation, in his 2018 or 2019 letter, he accused Buhari of trying to divide nigeria and cause secession, and today he is writing another letter to accuse two other candidates whom he has vowed would never ascend to the nations loftiest seat, even though he made a u-turn and supported Atiku in 2019 because of hatred for BUhari whom he played a role in bringing him to power. So its all about him. To him his wishes and will equals the wishes and will of the nation.

According to the spokesperson of the PDP PCC, a cursory look at Obasanjo’s letter, one can’t help but draw a deduction of a man who beliefs so much in himself.

Bwala further observed that the former president’s entire letter is riddled with me, my and I even when he made references to candidates he assumed he is the source of their relevance and notoriety.